Interstate 15, ramps scheduled to close this weekend across Davis, Salt Lake Counties

KAYSVILLE, Utah — This Saturday night, Northbound I-15 between 200 North and Park Lane, in Kaysville and Farmington, will be closed. Several ramps across I-215 will also be closed in Salt Lake County.

Drivers will be detoured to U.S. Route 89 and Main Street in Kaysville, the freeway will be scheduled to reopen Sunday by 11:00 a.m.

Additionally, this weekend, I-15 and Interstate 215 will have closures in the following areas:



In North Salt Lake, on June 28, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., the southbound I-15 off-ramp (Exit 313) to I-215 (the Belt Route) will be closed for lane striping, which was rescheduled after heavy winds and rain. Traffic will be detoured to 500 South in Bountiful.

From Murray to Midvale on June 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 30, the eastbound I-215 ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed again while crews repave the freeway. During this time, crews will also close the 7200 South on-ramp to I-15 southbound. This work was rescheduled after heavy winds and rain.

In West Valley City, the ramp for southbound I-215 to westbound SR-201 will be closed on June 26 as early as 7 p.m. and will be closed until 6 a.m. on June 27 for bridge work. The same ramp will be closed on June 27 as early as 6 p.m. and will remain closed until 10 a.m. on June 28.

These closures, according to UDOT, will be to ensure safe working conditions for crews working to finish demolishing the remaining bridge structures.