Investigation underway following 74-year-old being stabbed in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest has been made after a 74-year-old man was stabbed in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Sunday night.

Alex Jones, 33, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they were first called to the park for the reported stabbing just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with stabbing injuries. It's not known where the victim was stabbed or how many times.

The unidentified victim was later taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were able to find and arrest Jones, but the relationship between the two men is not clear. It's not known what led to the stabbing, although police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

