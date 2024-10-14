Investigation underway following man falling to his death while running from Utah Highway Patrol

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol says they have initiated an Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol investigation following a man falling 30 feet to his death while running from state troopers. The West Valley Police Department is leading that investigation.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, on Sunday at around 8:03 p.m. they were notified by several people of a man running through traffic on Interstate 15 near 600 North in Salt Lake City. Troopers would search the area several times without finding the individual.

At approximately 9:06 p.m. troopers would find the pedestrian in the northbound travel lanes of the interstate and order the man to stop. Instead, the man would run from troopers.

Highway Patrol then attempted to slow down traffic in the area and apprehend the man. But as he fled from officers on the northbound I-15 600 North off-ramp and jumped a concrete barrier.

Following multiple attempts to get the man to comply, a Taser device was deployed to keep him from going back into the roadway. The man would fall then 30 feet from the off-ramp into a yard below.

Officers from multiple agencies would attempt life-saving measures on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim was not released.