Investigators seize more than 28,000 fentanyl pills in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Four people living in Utah will appear in court today following being charged by investigators for allegedly distributing fentanyl and heroin in the District of Utah after allegedly being caught with more than 28,000 fentanyl pills. Jose Manual Perez-Flores, 36, Victor Flores Esquivel, 48, Jaime Hernandez-Ruin, 26, and Eduardo Hernandez-Ruiz, 28, were arrested on December 23 and indicted by a grand jury on January 8.

According to court documents, since September 2024, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force began investigating a group believed to be distributing large amounts of heroin and fentanyl throughout Salt Lake County. During the investigation, detectives would conduct several controlled purchases of heroin.

Following those purchases, detectives obtained and executed search warrants on three residences on December 16. During a search in West Valley City, detectives seized 436 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams of heroin, drug packaging material, a digital scale, and $1,592 in cash. In another room, an additional 309 grams of fentanyl pills, 26 grams of heroin, and another thousand dollars in cash were seized.

At a second residence in West Valley City, detectives seized 39 grams of fentanyl, 82 grams of heroin, cell phones, and several wire transfer receipts. A third West Valley City home also had another 1,912 grams of fentanyl.

In total, investigators say they seized 28,921 fentanyl pills and 308 grams of heroin.

Perez-Flores, Flores Esquivel, Jaime Hernandez-Ruiz, and Eduardo Hernandez-Ruiz are charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. All four will appear in court on Monday afternoon.