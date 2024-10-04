Jenny Wilson, Erin Rider face off in Salt Lake County mayoral debate

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County mayoral candidate Erin Rider and current mayor Jenny Wilson took to the debate stage Thursday night.

"This race is about the future of Salt Lake County, not the past,” said Rider.

Mayor Jenny Wilson addressed working across party lines, creating deeply affordable housing, and working to pass a $507 million public safety bond.

“We are delivering for the people of this county, all the while recognizing people again are facing a harder time right now,” said Mayor Wilson. “It's absolutely necessary so we stop the churn of people being booked in our jail and quickly released and back on the street,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson.

And with rising costs for families, Mayor Wilson added that her office has been working to provide free resources for through county libraries, parks, and adding more trails.

Rider criticized Mayor Wilson's management of the county budget. She opposed the bond, and the deferred maintenance of county buildings.

"We're at a point right now where there is so much deferred maintenance on the county's buildings, we're talking about rec centers, we're talking about the jail, we're talking about Abravanel hall, we're talking about the county's own government center, that it has become cheaper to tear down those buildings and buy new buildings entirely,” added Rider.

She also emphasized the need to connect parts of the county better.

There were some things they did agree on — both candidates saying we need more housing units available to make buying a home more affordable. And Erin rider applauding Mayor Wilson giving free rec passes for kids.

On the topic of the shrinking Great Salt Lake -- "from the county perspective, we have flipped turf, we have moved from soccer fields that were grass and water guzzling and replaced them, and those are not inexpensive propositions,” said Mayor Wilson.

"We need to make sure that as we are developing, we're not overdeveloping, and utilizing water resources that we don’t have,” added Rider.

On the issue of downtown revitalization and the Smith Entertainment Group , both had differing views.

"There has been an absolute betrayal of trust to this community and the Abravanel family,” said Rider.

"This is an opportunity that will not only make an incredible gathering place for our broader community – not just Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County, but for the region.”

Ballots will be mailed out starting October 15. The last day to register to vote is October 25 and election day is November 5.