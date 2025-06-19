Juneteenth celebrated in Utah with community events and reflection

SALT LAKE CITY — Juneteenth brought Salt Lake City residents together on Thursday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

"The day of Jubilee, it goes by freedom day as well," said Darlene McDonald, who participated in the celebrations.

The holiday marks when those who were still enslaved in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

McDonald says Juneteenth is about coming together as a community to honor this significant moment in American history.

"This is to commemorate and to celebrate the end of slavery," McDonald said.

Salt Lake City raises Juneteenth flag, even with new state law in place:

Salt Lake City raises Juneteenth flag, even with new state law in place

Salt Lake City's Juneteenth celebration featured multiple events throughout the day, beginning with speeches at the State Capitol, followed by a march to The Gateway. Attendees emphasized the importance of gathering together to mark the occasion.

"That's my favorite part," McDonald said.

McDonald expressed gratitude for the city's official recognition of the holiday.

"I want to thank Mayor Mendenhall for being able to allow that to happen at the City County building in an official capacity, and I hope that many others can follow her lead," she said.

The celebration also acknowledges Utah's Black history, which dates back to the earliest pioneers traveling west in the 1800s.

McDonald describes Juneteenth as a day of jubilee and community.

"Let this be a day of celebration for community and for the history of this country as well," McDonald said.

Everett Lavall Spencer. emphasized that Juneteenth celebrations are inclusive of everyone.

"I am happy for all of the people who come and support, this is for all people," Spencer said.

Jesse West, another celebration attendee, highlighted the holiday's significance.

"I don't think there's anything that encapsulates freedom in our country quite like Juneteenth," West said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.