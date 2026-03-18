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Juvenile in critical condition after being struck on scooter by SUV in West Jordan

Juvenile in critical condition after being struck by SUV in West Jordan
FOX 13 News
Juvenile in critical condition after being struck by SUV in West Jordan
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WEST JORDAN, Utah — A juvenile was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being struck by an SUV while on a scooter in West Jordan.

Just before 4 p.m., West Jordan police said the unidentified juvenile was riding a scooter at the intersection of Cyclamen Way and Begonia Drive when they were hit by the vehicle. It is not known if the juvenile was on the road or on the sidewalk at the time of the accident.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition by helicopter. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, and it is not known if impairment was a possible factor in the incident.

Cyclamen Way remains closed while police continue their investigation.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

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