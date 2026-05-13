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Elementary school student struck by vehicle in West Valley City

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WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Monroe Elementary School student is now recovering after being struck by a vehicle while walking to school on Wednesday. The name and age of the victim aren't being released at this time.

According to Monroe Elementary officials, the collision happened at around 7:30 a.m. just a few blocks away from the school. The student was taken to the hospital by first responders, and the school district has reached out to the family.

The West Valley City Police Department is investigating the incident. FOX 13 News has reached out to them to learn more.

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