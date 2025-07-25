Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed after striking vehicle in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A motorcyclist on Highway 89 in Spanish Fork Canyon was killed Thursday evening after crashing into a vehicle that was turning on the road ahead.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle was turning on the highway to go westbound on Highway 6 when the eastbound motorcycle struck the vehicle, throwing the rider.

The unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several lanes of traffic are closed, and drivers on Highway 89 heading northbound are being diverted to turn westbound on US-6.

