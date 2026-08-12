Kayaker from Salt Lake Valley drowns in Daggett County

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — An adult man from the Salt Lake Valley is dead following a drowning incident on the Green River near Red Creek in Daggett County.

According to Utah Natural Resources Law Enforcement, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday the man was floating with a group of people in kayaks when he reportedly rolled near the Red Creek rapids.

The group was able to upright the victim, but he was unresponsive. They attempted life-saving measures but he unfortunately died.

The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division thanked those who assisted during the incident and the Daggett County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue for their response.

The victim hasn't been identified.