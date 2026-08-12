63-year-old motorcyclist dies following collision in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 63-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Ogden on Tuesday night.

According to Ogden police, the crash happened on Tuesday night at around 8:42 p.m. near the 1000 block of Wall Avenue. Officers say they believe the 63-year-old was traveling northbound on Wall Avenue when a Nissan Versa exited a parking lot, crossing into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist wasn't able to stop in time to avoid the collision. Investigators don't believe impairment played a factor in the crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. The crash is under investigation.