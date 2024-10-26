Kaysville man dead after paragliding incident near Willard Peak

WILLARD, Utah — Officials located the body of a Kaysville glider reported overdue after flying in the Willard area Friday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Box Elder County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to search for a paraglider reported overdue after flying in the Willard area.

Search and Rescue crews were assisted by the Department of Public Safety helicopter who identified a debris field and confirmed the paraglider was involved in a fatal incident near Willard Peak.

They were able to recover the body, and the investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

The glider was identified as a 25-year-old male from Kaysville.