Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Kaysville man dead after paragliding incident near Willard Peak

Willard Peak
Box Elder County Sheriff's Office
Willard Peak
Posted

WILLARD, Utah — Officials located the body of a Kaysville glider reported overdue after flying in the Willard area Friday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Box Elder County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to search for a paraglider reported overdue after flying in the Willard area.

Search and Rescue crews were assisted by the Department of Public Safety helicopter who identified a debris field and confirmed the paraglider was involved in a fatal incident near Willard Peak.

They were able to recover the body, and the investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

The glider was identified as a 25-year-old male from Kaysville.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere