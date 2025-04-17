Kearns daycare worker sought out, shared, child sex abuse material, court documents say

KEARNS, Utah — A Kearns daycare worker admitted to actively seeking and distributing child sex abuse material after being arrested Wednesday.

Kylee Ann Callaway, 19, was arrested Wednesday with seven counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

In October 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report of a social media account uploading and distributing suspected CSAM. Investigators determined the location of both individuals who distributed and received the material.

The sender was Callaway, who resided in the Salt Lake County area, and the receiver was Manuel Francisco Milian, 19 and from the Davis County area.

Milian was arrested Monday with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators noted Kylee works at daycare and supervises children who are the same age of the victims in the CSAM files she knowingly distributed.

Officials have requested no bail be set for neither Kylee or Milian.