Kihei Akina will tee it up at the Utah Championship for the second year in a row

SALT LAKE CITY — Kihei Akina is just 18 years old, but he's already gaining valuable experience playing in professional tournaments. Before he starts his freshman season with the BYU golf team, he will tee it up with the pros at the Utah Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour next week for the second year in a row. He made the cut last year and finished tied for 49th at 13-under par.

"It was just cool to play with those pros and get that experience at a young age," said Akina. "Not a lot of people get that opportunity, so I was just lucky and blessed to be able to play there."

And then in October, one week before he became the first golfer in Utah history to win three 6A individual state titles at Lone Peak, He made his PGA Tour debut at the Black Desert Championship in Southern Utah.

"That one was a little bit like the Korn Ferry, but 10 X," said Akina. "That's obviously what I'm Striving for is the PGA Tour, so it was kind of cool to get a little glimpse into a PGA tournament."

Kihei is back at it next week. He'll tee it up at the Utah Championship at Ogden Golf & Country Club after he received another sponsor exemption.

"It was a great experience last year and it's at a new course this year, so I'm excited," said Akina. "Playing last year, I know more of what to expect. Anything can happen."

He'll be back on the PGA Tour next year. He earned a spot in the Puerto Rico Open by winning the Taco Bell Bad Birdie Invitational two weeks ago.