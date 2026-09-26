Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Lane blocked following rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor

A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera showing the crash scene. A black SUV is on its side in the grass. First responders approach the vehicle, with both an ambulance and police cruiser on scene.
UDOT Traffic
A snapshot from a UDOT Traffic camera showing the crash scene. A black SUV is on its side in the grass. First responders approach the vehicle, with both an ambulance and police cruiser on scene.
Posted
and last updated

FOX 13 NEWS — At least one lane was closed Saturday morning after a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Riverton.

According to the UDOT Traffic account on X, formerly Twitter, the crash occurred just before 8:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 13400 South. The left lane is currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 