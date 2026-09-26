Lane blocked following rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor

FOX 13 NEWS — At least one lane was closed Saturday morning after a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Riverton.

According to the UDOT Traffic account on X, formerly Twitter, the crash occurred just before 8:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 13400 South. The left lane is currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Crash

NB Mountain View Corr. at 13400 S (Riverton) Salt Lake Co.

Left Lane (of 3 Lanes) Blocked

Est. Clearance Time: 08:54 AM

For updates:https://t.co/Xw0CUFdOQ7 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 26, 2026

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.