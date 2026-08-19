Large sinkhole swallows car in Tooele, causes water outage for handful of residents

TOOELE, Utah — A sinkhole in a Tooele neighborhood made for quite a spectacle Tuesday afternoon.

Tooele City officials said a 16-inch water line broke around 2:30 p.m., causing the sinkhole to form near 700 South and Coleman Street.

The damage impacted water service for about 10-15 houses. A crew from the city's public works department is working to repair the line and restore water to the homes.

Tooele City/Scott McKane

The city said the fix is expected to be done late Tuesday night.

Ellie Jamarillo was driving when her car plunged into the sinkhole.