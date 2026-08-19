Large sinkhole swallows car in Tooele, causes water outage for handful of residents

TOOELE, Utah — A sinkhole in a Tooele neighborhood made for quite a spectacle Tuesday afternoon.
Tooele City officials said a 16-inch water line broke around 2:30 p.m., causing the sinkhole to form near 700 South and Coleman Street.
The damage impacted water service for about 10-15 houses. A crew from the city's public works department is working to repair the line and restore water to the homes.
The city said the fix is expected to be done late Tuesday night.
Ellie Jamarillo was driving when her car plunged into the sinkhole.