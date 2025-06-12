Law enforcement preparing for protests in Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — There have been protests against the Trump administration all across the country and this weekend it’s Utah’s turn.

A wave of protests erupted across the country after a series of immigration sweeps were conducted in Los Angeles.

Despite several emergency protests, Utahns are gearing up for some more protests this weekend.

Salt Lake City is having multiple on Saturday, including one at Pioneer Park.

Brent Weisberg, spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, said there is no indication so far that things will turn violent.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking a proactive effort to make sure that we have enough resources to maintain the operational readiness of the Salt Lake City Police Department,” he said.

While Weisberg could not include specifics of the plan, he said they want to prioritize the safety of both the participants and the officers.

“We are not going to allow for violence, property destruction or criminal activity to occur in our city. We want to make sure that these demonstrations are safe, they are lawful, and that the participants can gather safely and lawfully to make sure that their opinions and their beliefs are heard,” he said.

Even smaller cities are preparing, including the Heber City Police Department.

Sergeant Josh Weishar said it can be concerning for small departments to prepare for these protests.

“If you get 1,000 people in one area, just like we're seeing all across the nation in California, it can easily get out of hand, and we can probably only handle a certain amount of area,” he said.

Law enforcement is reminding the public of the consequences that can unfold if not following protocol.

“If you are going to destroy property, that's vandalism,” Weishar said, “if you assault an officer or somebody else, you can be charged with assault and taken to jail. If you are blocking traffic, that's disorderly conduct.”

“If there is any criminal activity, that we can have these arrests done safely, and that the case can then be handed off to the appropriate prosecuting attorney's office to make sure that there's accountability,” Weisberg said.

Law enforcement encourages organizers to communicate with police beforehand and get permits if you want to march.

“If you want to stand on your opinions or whatever you believe, that's what America is about. But just let us stand on ours as well and keep it peaceful,” Weishar said.

The Provo Police Department said in the following statement:

“As a Police Department we inherently protect the right to assemble and participate in free speech, as is afforded under the US Constitution. The 50501 Provo group has been granted a permit to protest this Saturday within Provo City, and we appreciated the opportunity to communicate with the organizer during the application process. This same group held a successful protest in April of this year, which passed without incident. We hope for the same outcome with this event.”