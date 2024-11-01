LDS Church expands mission opportunities for single members 40 or older

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced Friday an expansion of missionary roles for older LDS church members.

Effective Friday, single men 40 and older may be called as full-time senior missions, while single women's assignments will now include visitors' centers, historic sites, employment centers and more.

Single senior elders will not serve in a companionship and will be devoted to their individual area of responsibility for six, twelve, eighteen, or twenty-three months.

Prospective members will have to meet health and financial support requirements, with full-time senior missionaries serving 40 or more hours per week and living away from home.

Bishops can initiate recommendations using the Missionary Recommendation System, more information regarding the expanded service opportunities for full-time missionaries can be found here.