Let it snow! Skiers and resorts rejoice as snow falls throughout the canyons

SALT LAKE CITY — It seems like it may be a Christmas miracle. Snow is falling in the canyons, and skiers and snowboarders, like Sophia Gay, are excited to hit the slopes.

“A Christmas miracle for sure, been praying for snow so we need some more moisture in these mountains,” said Gay after a day at Solitude.

Not all the runs are open at Solitude and Brighton just yet, but snow seekers are hoping that this weekend’s weather will change that.

Big Cottonwood Canyon is expected to receive around 12 inches of snowfall tonight, with the possibility of another 8 inches on Saturday night.

Some people we spoke to down the mountain said they think this storm will open a lot more terrain. One family came in from Arizona for the holiday to ski, but they were skeptical that there would be any snowboarding at all.

“Everybody kept saying, is there going to be any snow?” The Ethridge family from Arizona said. "All my friends in Arizona asked and I said I certainly hope so. Now there is. There were a couple little spots of powder yesterday, but I’m looking forward to the powder today.”

The newfound snow caused some delays for the UTA Ski Buses Friday morning. Nevertheless, visitors waited in line to cash in their holiday wishes for the “Greatest Snow on Earth."