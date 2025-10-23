Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rock climber rescued, airlifted after fall in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A rock climber was airlifted out of American Fork Canykn Search after a falling 20 feet near Little Mill on Wednesday night.

A group of climbers were in the canyon when a 37-year-old male collided with another person, causing them to fall.

Utah County Search and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to a waiting ambulance via Department of Public Safety helicopter. The man's injuries and current condition are not known.

