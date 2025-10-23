Rock climber rescued, airlifted after fall in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A rock climber was airlifted out of American Fork Canykn Search after a falling 20 feet near Little Mill on Wednesday night.

A group of climbers were in the canyon when a 37-year-old male collided with another person, causing them to fall.

Utah County Search and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to a waiting ambulance via Department of Public Safety helicopter. The man's injuries and current condition are not known.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.