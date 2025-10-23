Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Novelty grenade forces evacuation of South Jordan buildings

Denise Sherer
Posted

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Multiple buildings in South Jordan, including the city's library, were evacuated Wednesday after a man called police believing there was a grenade in his car.

South Jordan Police said the man was in his car when he made the call at 3:30 p.m., which they said wasn't threatening in nature.

After the man was directed to park his car inside the lot next to the library, police evacuated the building and the nearby Pie Pizzeria restaurant out of safety as they investigated the device

Utilizing a robot, police were able to determine that the device was only a novelty grenade and not a threat, allowing the evacuations to be lifted.

The man cooperated with police during the investigation and was not arrested, although it's not known whether he was aware of the novelty device or how it was placed inside his car.

