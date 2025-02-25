'Life on State': New public art installation is bringing neon back to State Street

SALT LAKE CITY — State Street in Salt Lake was once known for its vibrant neon signs. To honor its legacy and bring neon back to State Street, the Salt Lake Art Design Board commissioned eight Utah-based artists to create neon-inspired artwork.

“This public art installation is called 'Life of State,' and it features eight artists that were commissioned to create a design,” said Renato Olmedo-González, the public art program manager for Salt Lake City. “And then we worked with a local fabricator, YESCO, to make them happen and we translated them into neon.”

The signs installed along the east and west portions of State Street run from 600 South to 700 South. There are four posts each displaying two distinctive designs back-to-back.

The city’s Public Art Program led a walking tour Monday night to share these vibrant signs with the public. The artists were present during the tour to share the inspiration behind their designs.

Valerie Jar, an artist who grew up in Utah County, is excited to leave a permanent mark on Salt Lake City’s streets.

“I feel it's really exciting just to have a little piece of something on a street that's so iconic,” Jar said. “And I think it's really cool to see other people's stuff too.”

Jar’s designs pay tribute to the Asian restaurants along State Street. Her first public art installation features designs of dim sum and a tea pot.

“I just remember when I was little, my family and I would spend weekends taking little day trips up to the city, up here on State Street, and we would often eat dim sum or at any Asian restaurant and it just kind of made me feel more connected to my culture," she said.

According to Olmedo-González, this public art installation is part of a larger "Implementation Plan," an initiative to promote economic development, improve transportation, and enhance safety on State Street.

“The section between 600 South and 700 South was redone,” Olmedo-González added. “It was made more safe, more inviting for people to come here. So we were part of that effort.”

Artist Ryan Perkins designed a neon sign with the Great Basin rattlesnake.

“The inspiration, first of all, was the wilderness around Salt Lake City,” Perkins explained. “I wanted to reference the wild that is out there right outside the city borders and the power of nature."

From traditional Polynesian tribal patterns, paying homage to SLC’s pacific islander community, the city’s burgeoning nightlife and music scene, to my personal favorite — paying tribute to State Street’s automotive and lowrider culture, the neon signs represent people and places from all walks of life in Salt Lake City.

“The way that the colors work in neon is different than other lights,” Perkins said. “I think it immediately sort of evokes an earlier era for people, and so I think it's a great choice, especially for State Street, where there has been so much neon historically.”