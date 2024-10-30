Little Beakers Science Lab gives kids a place to learn and grow

SANDY, Utah — There's nothing like watching something explode — especially if you're a kid.

For many kids at Little Beakers Science Lab in Sandy, their favorite experiments involve erupting. But these kids know science is more than just explosions, which is why when Tatianna Wilson saw the Little Beakers sign in Sandy, she knew she wanted her son, Dax, to be part of the fun.

"We're a homeschool family and I was looking for extracurriculars and something fun for him to do to gain more friends and broaden his horizon with education," Wilson said. "He comes home and he tells us all about what he's learned. He wants to be a marine biologist. It's so amazing."

Little Beakers offers open labs, birthdays, workshops, and more for people of all ages. The Lab started in Texas, but Vickie Hulderson brought the concept to Utah as a franchise after she threw an at-home science party for her daughter a few years ago.

"There are opportunities for kids to explore their natural talent in music or dance or sports or art, but the kids who just have scientific, logical brains, there's not that many places to go and grow them and meet their people," Hulderson said.

Little Beakers is a space for kids of all backgrounds, ages, and skill sets to learn science in a way that's easy to understand and a lot less messy for parents.

"It's so nice having him come here he gets to have fun do an experiment, be messy, and he gets to bring the project home, and I don't have to clean it," Wilson laughed.

Little Beakers Science Lab's mission is working because inside their labs you'll find the next generation of leaders.

"I want to be a scientist when I grow up," said Little Beakers student, Viktor.