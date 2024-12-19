Multi-alarm fire breaks out in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire that broke out Thursday morning just before 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, the fire is located at a commercial structure near 1030 South and 200 West. The building was once used as a Mrs. Fields manufacturing building but has been abandoned for the last 5-6 years.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says when they arrived they saw flames coming through the roof of the building and took a defensive position on the fire, which means they are fighting the blaze from outside of the building and ensuring that the fire doesn't spread.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and firefighters reported no injuries. Up to 80 firefighters are currently working to control the flames, and first responders believe it could take several hours to put out.

Traffic in the area is being impacted by the response with 200 West closed from 900 South to 1300 South. Brooklyn Avenue is also closed from 300 West to 200 West.

Also to protect the firefighters, UTA TRAX has shut down their lines in both directions between 600 South and Central Pointe. A bus bridge is being utilized for those needing transit.

