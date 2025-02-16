Living Planet Aquarium's clouded leopard dies at 10 years old

DRAPER, Utah — The Living Planet Aquarium announced some sad news Saturday, saying their clouded leopard has passed away.

The aquarium said Koshi, a "beloved" 10-year-old male clouded leopard, was recently diagnosed with sudden-onset diabetes.

"While he initially showed signs of improvement after several days of supportive care, the disease ultimately took a toll, and he sadly passed away," their announcement read. "Our veterinary and animal care teams provided him with the best possible care, ensuring his comfort every step of the way. Koshi was a truly special part of our Aquarium family, and his presence will be deeply missed by both our staff and guests."