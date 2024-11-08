Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Llamas on the loose on Provo train tracks after escaping owner

Llamas
Pexels
Llamas
Posted

PROVO, Utah — A small herd of domestic llamas was spotted taking an evening stroll on the train tracks in Provo on Thursday after the woolen creatures escaped from their owner, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

Several emergency responders were dispatched to round up the five llamas after transit officials received reports of the animals wandering the Union Pacific line. The llama search did not delay train service, transit authority spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said.

Whether the llamas had been caught was unknown as of 10 p.m. local time, about three and a half hours after crews were called to the area 43 miles (69 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, Gustafson said.

Details about how the llamas escaped and where they came from were not immediately available.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere