Family member turns in Sandy nurse accused of stealing patients' medications

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police are crediting a family member for turning in a nurse accused of stealing medications from elderly patients.

Isaac Jesse Watters, 45, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges for a pattern of unlawful activity, theft, and intentional abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

According to court documents, on Thursday, a report was made by someone saying they found empty medication blister packs and drug logs for the Sandy Regional Rehab Center. The tipster told investigators that their family member, Watters, is a registered nurse at the center.

Detectives say the tipster allegedly found the drugs inside a garbage bag in a cabinet in the garage of the home.

Police were given pictures of the contents of the bag and say they showed prescriptions such as Tramadol, Gabapentin, Methadone, and Oxycodone.

Officers showed the pictures to the director of Sandy Regional, and he confirmed the drug logs belonged to the center. The director was also able to identify 3 victims who all confirmed to police that they never gave permission to an employee to take their medications.

Watters was arrested on Thursday, and police say that during a search of his home, they were able to find the garbage bag with the drugs. When speaking to police, Watters stated he took the medications from patients with multiple packs, assuming they wouldn't notice they were missing.