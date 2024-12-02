Local auction houses give Utahns an alternative way to save on holiday gifts

MIDVALE, Utah — Online auctions are helping Utahns score unique holiday gifts, and sometimes for pennies on the dollar.

New2You Auctions specializes in antiques, vintage and collectibles.

Stacy Fairbanks owns the auction house that collects items from estates, resellers or collectors.

Many of the items found in her auctions activate feelings of nostalgia for buyers looking to find a piece of their past.

“A lot of buyers say, ‘I had this when I was 5,’” she said. “They see the items and it triggers their childhood. They want to bring it back.”

Finding items can also feel like being on a treasure hunt. One buyer won a box of baseball cards in an auction and was shocked at what was found inside.

“She came in ranting and raving and she said, ‘You’ll never believe it, it had a mint Rickey Henderson rookie card,’” Fairbanks recalled.

Occasionally she receives new, unused items to auction. Right now, is showcasing high end merchandise for cold weather explorers from a southern Utah outdoor retailer.

New2You auctions close every Thursday evening.

Up the road in Salt Lake City, ATX Auctions specializes in merchandise acquired from nine of the country’s 10 largest retailers.

The family-owned business works with things that may be overstocked or come in damaged packaging. All the items are inspected before being auctioned to make sure they function properly.

ATX has several sites across the state and the nation. The Redwood Road location holds three auctions each week and includes a “buy-it-now” section with low priced items.

No two auctions are alike because the warehouse never knows what will be delivered.

“It’s like Christmas every day here,” said owner Troy Christensen. “You don't know what you are going to get. A whole semi comes in and unloads with anything and everything”

Recent auctions included lego sets, televisions and exercise equipment. Christensen says, many items sell for much less than retail value.

“I think it's incredibly exciting and engaging,” Christensen said. “What brings me joy is providing this to our community.”

Both New2You and ATX are Utah small businesses focused on providing a unique service to the community.

Recently, they teamed up to donate dozens of new winter coats to those experiencing homelessness.

With roots in the community, both auction houses are focused on giving back while offering a venue to help shoppers save money and find one-of-a-kind items that can stand out over a gift card on Christmas morning.

“I think it's more personal and meaningful,” Fairbanks said.