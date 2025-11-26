Local gym providing more space for exercise in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Inside Define Fitness, Valeria Macias gets the gym ready for the next class, creating a space not just for movement, but a place for everyone to feel welcome.

After being a personal trainer in Millcreek, she decided to open her own gym. Her dream became a reality when she opened Define Fitness’s doors in March of 2025.

“I just really wanted to make lifting and pilates accessible to women,” she said. “I want to break the barriers down for fitness. I want people to feel welcome.”

She provides strength training, pilates and personal training classes for people of all skill levels.

“It’s good exercise to keep me sane,” she said. “Pilates is really well known for deep core work and getting your breathing in check.”

“We just want to get some good energy and movement going before you head back to your family and have a nice big meal."

She will be holding a Thanksgiving Day class on November 27 at 9 a.m.

Anyone interested can register for it online here.