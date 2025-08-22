Logan K9 Academy gather supplies to support fallen officers' families

LOGAN, Utah — The tragedy that unfolded this past week in Northern Utah, the murder of two police officers, the wounding of another, and his police K9, it is affecting the community in so many ways.

Not the least of which being the K9 community.

At K9 Unleashed academy in Logan, they are missing someone very special this week…someone who would’ve been there helping owner Jill Romo teach the pups.

That would be the wife of Sgt. Lee Sorenson.

Jill Romo met Lanette Sorenson about a dozen years ago at a county fair 4H event.

They shared a love of dogs and stayed in touch when Jill says their friendship turned into a partnership.

“Then she came to me about a year ago and said; Jill, I’d like to join your K9 trainers Academy program.”

Now with Lanette losing her husband in Sunday’s shooting, Jill and others are trying to do what they can to help the officers families and their pets get through the trauma.

“We know that these animals miss their loved ones when all of a sudden they’re just gone.

And with a tragedy like this, the dogs don’t understand, I know Lee’s dogs are missing him and don’t understand that and I know Azula has been through a lot.”

So Jill and others have started a grassroots effort to gather K9 supplies to help the officers families.

“There’s so many people doing so much for the families already but all too often I think we forget about our furry friends.”

“People from even down in St. George are saying, I’ll drive items up.

So we’ve got drivers that are willing to bring items up to Azula and to the families and their pets.

So please come, donate don’t hesitate!”

Now if you’d like to help out, like to volunteer, make a cash donation donate any kind of puppy supplies…you can do that by contacting Jill Romo directly.

You can reach her on social media on her Facebook page.

She’s also available here at the K9 unleashed Academy in Logan.