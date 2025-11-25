From hockey to family, loved ones remember teens killed in Cache County accident

MILLVILLE, Utah — Two teenagers were killed in a car crash Saturday night in Cache County, with another three left critically injured.

The five teens were on State Route 165 in Millville when their car went into the oncoming lanes, collided with a minivan and rolled. Utah Highway Patrol said they were not wearing seatbelts, and three of the five were ejected from the car.

Xylie Hutchinson, 14, and Laulea "CJ" Fiefia, 17, died from their injuries.

Fiefia was described as "hardworking and ambitious" and someone who "always put his family first," loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe.

"Laulea balanced school, work, and sports to help provide for his family. He often spent his weekends working, not just to support his loved ones, but also to enjoy the things teenagers love—sports, laughter, and time with friends," the fundraising page says. "His loyalty, sense of humor, and competitive spirit made him a beloved son, brother, and friend to many."

Hutchinson was a rising star in local youth hockey leagues and played on teams from Salt Lake to Logan, including the newly-formed Utah North Girls Hockey team.

News of Saturday's tragedy swept through the local hockey community.

"In hockey, we described them as a glue player — someone who holds the group together. That was Xylie," said Don McFarland, the head coach of Utah North Girls Hockey.

McFarland said Hutchinson easily made an impression both on and off the ice.

"She was a fierce competitor when the whistle blew. But in between, you've never seen somebody love life more," McFarland said.

The team had just played Friday night with Hutchinson, notching a win in only their second game of the season.

"Hockey's already a small world. Up there [in Cache Valley], it's even smaller," said Will Freigang, an assistant coach for Utah North Girls.

"Literally, she is the light on the team. It's going to be way different without her," said Morgan McFarland, who played with Hutchinson.

By Sunday, the community came out in droves to support her in an entirely different way.

"We had girls who showed up to the hospital last night who knew her for two weeks," said Emma McFarland, another teammate. "They were still teary-eyed because Xylie just makes that big of a difference."

The organizers of a GoFundMe for Hutchinson's family said the crash left her with no brain activity. As loved ones try to prepare for her funeral, they're asking everyone to "live like Xylie."

"There is not one picture where her tongue is inside her mouth. She was always smiling, laughing, dancing around," Morgan McFarland said.

"If you want to live like Xylie, the best thing you can do is not be afraid to do what makes you happy," Freigang said. "She's the kind of kid that makes coaching worth it. She's what makes it fun. Really proud of her," Freigang said.