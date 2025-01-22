Loud explosion causes worry in multiple Utah cities

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police and two other police departments across the Salt Lake Valley are now searching for the cause of a large boom heard for miles Wednesday morning.

Officers tell FOX 13 News that at around 2:45 a.m. near 33rd W and 44th S, strobe-like flashes were seen in the sky accompanied by a hissing noise. A bright light and boom followed the flashes.

Police say that several reports of the explosion were called to West Valley City police, Murray police, and Taylorsville police. Officers have checked near where the explosion was reported and still have not found a source or any debris.

Police have told FOX 13 News that they do not believe there is any threat to the public.