Man arrested after allegedly fighting cops and failing to steal a car with manual transmission

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is in custody and being held without bail after police say he stole one vehicle, attempted to steal another, and fought with a Salt Lake City police officer. Bentley Estelivin Scow, 46, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, police were called to search for a suspect who had attempted to steal a woman's car at a 7-Eleven on 2100 South. The victim told officers that the suspect, identified as Bentley Scow, had been chased off to the south.

An officer was able to locate Scow near a UTA rail line at 600 South. The officer announced his presence and ordered Scow to stop, which he failed to do. Scow was followed and eventually stopped, and he fought with the officer before being taken into custody.

Detectives reviewed video footage from the 7-Eleven showing Scow follow the owner of the vehicle into the store before going back outside and attempting to leave with it. However, the vehicle had a manual transmission, which hindered his attempt.

Investigators took Scow into custody and say that once in jail found drugs inside his front pocket. When officers attempted to ask Scow for his name, he refused to be ID'd.

However, another police officer was able to ID Scow by recognizing him from previous charges. That charge was when police say they found Scow getting out of another stolen vehicle at 1810 West 900 North behind Escalante Elementary.

When Scow saw police at that scene, he was able to jump on a bicycle and flee. Inside the vehicle, officers found two baggies they claim contained meth.

The victim told police that their credit cards, laptop, phone, and gold earrings were missing from the vehicle.

Detectives say Scow admitted to the theft when police officers explained the charges to him.

Bentley Estelivin Scow now faces charges of assault on a peace officer, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, failure to disclose identity, two charges of theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a financial card, and possession of a controlled substance.