Discarded cigarette leaves Erda home a 'total loss' after fire

ERDA, Utah — A home in Erda is considered to be a "total loss" after a discarded cigarette is believed to have sparked the fire that destroyed the house on Wednesday morning.

The North Tooele Fire District said one of its firefighters suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze that began at approximately 10:45 a.m. and spread rapidly at the home in the Gundersen Creek area of town.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation showed that the fire may have been caused by a cigarette that had been thrown near the porch. An official cause of the fire will not be released until the investigation is completed.

"With current fire restrictions in place, we urge everyone to exercise extreme caution with any heat sources, open flames, or combustible materials. A single moment can have devastating consequences," the fire district warned.

The Grantsville Fire Department, Tooele City Fire Department, Tooele County Fire, and Utah State Forestry assisted in putting out the fire.