'This is my baby;' Man allegedly tries to grab baby from mother at South Salt Lake Trax station

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to kidnap a baby from a stroller at a Utah Transit Authority Trax station in South Salt Lake.

Arrest documents show the incident occurred at the Meadowbrook Trax Station just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Benjamin Dillman, 56, is accused of approaching the child, who was in the stroller, and their mother, causing her to feel "uncomfortable."

As the child's mother began to walk away, Dillman told her, "This is my baby, give her to me."

Police wrote that Dillman was actively attempting to get the baby out of the stroller's seat belt straps when a bystander saw what was happening and pushed Dillman away.

Moments later, Dillman boarded a southbound Trax train and was taken into custody at the Fashion Place West station.

Dillman was arrested on Attempted Child Kidnapping and Assault charges.