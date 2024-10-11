Man arrested for fatal crash, West Valley City police pursuit linked to Sandy road rage shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man arrested after a police pursuit in West Valley City ended in a fatal crash has been linked to a road rage shooting incident in Sandy.

Sandy police announced an arrest was made in a case that involved a road rage incident on September 8 at 1:30 p.m. on 1300 East near 9400 South.

In that case, the victim's vehicle fled from the suspect motorcyclist, now identified as 23-year-old Cesar Omar Perez, who pursued the victim. As the victim turned on Buttercup Drive, Perez produced a handgun from one of the motorcycle's saddle bags and fired one round at the victim.

Perez was originally arrested after a police pursuit in West Valley City ended in a crash at the Valley Fair Mall, killing a woman. He is facing multiple criminal charges including first-degree murder as a result.

West Valley City police had originally stopped Perez at a park allegedly smoking marijuana before he fled and stole an electrician's vehicle before driving away.