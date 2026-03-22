Man arrested for kidnapping, DUI, after passenger crashes car near UHP troopers in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A man was arrested for Kidnapping and DUI after the passenger in his vehicle intentionally crashed the car near UHP troopers conducting a traffic stop near Lehi early Saturday morning.

Joshua Jacob Bavaro, 40, was taken into custody after he failed a field sobriety test, following a crash on I-15 just north of Thanksgiving Point. Booking documents say the passenger of the vehicle took control of the wheel and intentionally swerved near the troopers, striking a UHP patrol vehicle and bouncing off.

Troopers noticed the strong odor of alcohol from Bavaro, as well as bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. While he complied with their request to a Standard Field Sobriety Test, he repeatedly refused chemical testing.

Meanwhile, a detective with Lehi Police spoke with the passenger, who explained that Bavaro had offered to drive him home from a bar. However, Bavaro refused to take a turn leading to the victim's home, instead going onto I-15. When confronted, the victim told the detective Bavaro began saying things about the victim "wanting to be a tough guy."

The victim asked Bavaro to let him out. Upon seeing that he wouldn't, the victim began fearing for his life. Upon seeing police lights, the victim took control of the wheel and jerked towards them in order to get the troopers' attention.

While in custody, Bavaro asserted that the victim owed him money, later stating he knows the victim's girlfriend. The victim denied both statements, telling police he doesn't even have a girlfriend.

Current jail records indicate Bavaro has been released on bail.