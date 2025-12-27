Man dead, suspect in custody following shooting in South Jordan neighborhood

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man has died, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in a South Jordan neighborhood early Saturday morning.

South Jordan Police say the investigation began just after 1:45 a.m. in the area of 11500 South Copperstone Drive.

Once on scene, they found the victim, a 34 year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

One person has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Homicide charges. Detectives are actively working to locate a second suspect.

However, they believe it to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Jordan Police.

This is developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.