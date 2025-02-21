Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Man dies after being struck by 2 semis following his car breaking down in Utah

file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (3).JPG
Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers at the scene of an accident.
file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (3).JPG
Posted

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol says a man is dead after he was struck by multiple semi-trucks Thursday night in Box Elder County. Officials haven't released the victim's name.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened at around 7:47 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84. Troopers stated the victim, a 48-year-old man was walking into town following his vehicle breaking down a few miles away.

Before the collision, the man approached a Utah Highway Patrol trooper at the scene of a jack-knifed semi to ask for a ride to town. The trooper agreed and told the victim to wait in his car, but he continued walking.

Troopers say that near milepost 4 of I-84, the driver of a semi saw the victim at the last second and attempted to swerve to avoid him. However, the pedestrian was struck by the side view mirror of the vehicle and thrown to the ground.

A second semi that was directly behind the first was unable to stop or see what happened ahead of him and struck the pedestrian. Investigators say the pedestrian died from the impact.

FOX 13 News is in contact with detectives about the crash and will update this article when we learn more.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere