Man found dead following ATV accident in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office say a 51-year-old man is dead following a ATV 3-wheeler accident in Dove Creek.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 2:20 p.m. hunters observed a cloud of dust in the area and discovered an overturned ATV and a deceased driver. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Park Valley EMS responded to the scene.

The deceased driver has been identified as 51-year-old Eric Edwards from Bothwell, Utah. "The loss of a loved one always brings profound grief, and we extend our deepest condolences to all the family, friends, and community members affected by this tragic event," Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer said in a statement.

The crash is still being investigated and officials ask everyone to exercise caution and prioritize safety when operating recreational vehicles.