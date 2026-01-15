Man in Helper dead after camp trailer was engulfed in fire, officials say

HELPER, Utah — One person was found dead after officials extinguished a camp trailer that was fully engulfed in flames, the incident remains under investigation.

At 7:24 p.m., fire and police responded to a structure fire in the Helper area where they found a camp trailer already fully engulfed in a fire.

After the fire was extinguished, an adult male was located inside the trailer, deceased.

"The family of the male have been notified and our sincerest condolences go out to them in this extremely difficult time," read the press release by Helper City Police Department.

