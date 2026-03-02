One dead, another injured after rollover crash on I-15 in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A driver was killed in a car crash on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon in South Salt Lake, and their passenger was also injured.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Dodge Charger was traveling north on I-15 near 3300 South, around 4:30 p.m., when it went off the right side of the road and rolled. The car came to rest upside down between the northbound lanes and the 3300 South on-ramp.

The female driver and male passenger were both taken to local hospitals. The driver died from her injuries, while the passenger is expected to survive.

The deceased victim's name has not been released.

It's not yet known what caused the vehicle to crash.

All the northbound lanes were closed for about five minutes around 5:30 p.m. They have since been fully reopened.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story