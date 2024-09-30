Watch Now
Man on bicycle in serious condition after struck by train

SALT LAKE CITY — A man on a bicycle is in serious condition Monday after being struck by a Union Pacific train in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the man is an adult and was transported to the hospital after being hit near South Temple and 800 West.

Utah Transit Authority officials are also on the scene, but since the collision involved a Union Pacific train, the agency is just assisting.

Three or four rail lines were affected in the incident, but it's not known if train traffic will be impacted or for how long. Traffic in the area has also been slowed due to the incident.

