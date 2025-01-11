Man shot by police in Salt Lake City critical incident dies

SALT LAKE CITY — Police confirm the suspect shot by Salt Lake City officers during a traffic stop in which he wasn't directly involved Thursday has died.

Chandler Grillone, 32, died Friday in the hospital after an incident at 1:41 a.m. Thursday near 375 South and 765 West led to him being shot by police.

Investigators believe Grillione, who was not involved in the traffic stop, attacked the officer with a weapon.

During the incident, the Salt Lake City Police Department officer fired at least one round.

While the nature of the weapon is not confirmed, the officer involved received an injury consistent with a sharp-edged object.