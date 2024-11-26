Mantua police chief returns to duty after video showed violent altercation

MANTUA, Utah — Mantua police chief Dakota Midkiff has returned to active duty, weeks after he was placed on leave after a video showed him involved in what appeared to be a violent interaction with a 76-year-old man.

The Mantua Town Council voted unanimously to allow Midkiff to be taken off administrative leave and resume duties last Friday. While a statement from the council said disciplinary sanctions would be imposed against Midkiff, it did not specify what those punishments would be.

Last month, Midkiff was caught on video taking Richard Shulze to the ground before arresting him, leaving Shulze’s face bloodied.

The arrest angered residents, some of whom filed a petition calling for Midkiff’s removal. Shortly after, the town’s attorney told the council that the Shulze appeared to be resisting, and that weighed in favor of the use of force.

A former wildlife officer, Shulze has since been charged in Mantua’s justice court with a misdemeanor count of interfering with police, although he has yet to enter a plea.