Medical emergency leaves driver dead after crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person is dead after experiencing a medical emergency and crashing on Mountain View Corridor in West Jordan Sunday afternoon.

West Jordan police responded to a report of a crash on Mountain View Corridor, upon arrival near 60th South they found a car veered off the road.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was the sole occupant. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe he had experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash.

The road has since been cleared and fully open to traffic.

