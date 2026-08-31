Midway Apple Harvest canceled after spring freeze devastates orchard

MIDWAY, Utah — A fall tradition in Midway is on hold this year after a late spring freeze severely impacted apple crops at Wasatch Mountain State Park's historic Huber Grove orchard.

For generations, families have visited Huber Grove each fall to pick apples from trees that date back to the late 1800s. But this year, park officials say there simply won't be enough fruit to support the annual Apple Harvest event.

"The grove is known for the homes that used to be here and for the apple orchard," said Jonathan Hunt, park manager at Wasatch Mountain State Park. "A lot of the trees were here back in the late 1800s. They're pushing 150 years old, and they're still producing apples."

Typically, the orchard's roughly 80 apple trees produce thousands of apples each season. This year, however, the harvest has been drastically reduced.

"We usually have a good and bad year. This year is bad and worse," Hunt said.

According to park officials, an unusually warm start to spring caused the trees to bud early. When freezing temperatures returned in April and early May, much of the crop was lost.

"We had a phenomenal early spring," Hunt explained. "The snow melted in the middle of March. The leaves came out, the buds came out on the trees, and then in April and early May we had a lot of freezing. So we lost the opportunity to grow apples this year."

The annual Apple Harvest allows visitors to call for a spot and fill a bushel with apples picked directly from the orchard. Because of the poor crop yield, organizers have canceled it for the season.

Even so, local tourism leaders say there are still plenty of reasons for visitors to make the trip to Midway this fall.

"We've got Swiss Days just happening in a couple of days, and that's going to bring quite a few people to town," said Dallin Koecher, executive director of Heber Valley Tourism and Economic Development. "We're still attracting visitors to the valley for events. Some of the weather has canceled some things, but there's still a lot more to do, from golf and the railroad to the crater and all sorts of fun things."

As summer transitions to fall, the Wasatch Back is already beginning to show signs of changing colors, drawing visitors to enjoy the scenery despite the disappointing apple season.

For many residents and returning visitors, Huber Grove remains a special destination regardless of the harvest.

"A lot of people who pick apples here are repeat customers," Hunt said. "It's their family tradition to come pick apples. When we don't have apples, they just have to change their plans. They'll still come for a walk and enjoy the fall leaves."

While the iconic Apple Harvest will take a year off, park officials hope visitors will continue to enjoy the grove, its history and the changing autumn landscape that make Midway a popular destination each fall.