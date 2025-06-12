Military officials urge caution after 12-year-old walks onto Camp Williams

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Army National Guard is urging residents to be aware of the perimeter of Camp Williams after a 12-year-old girl accidentally wandered onto the base.

Guard officials told FOX 13 News that the incident happened mid-morning on Monday during construction in the camp that left one of the fence posts down.

The girl reportedly saw mountains in the camp and a way up, and wanted to explore them. When military officials noticed the girl, they were able to retrieve her and reunite her with her parents.

How the Tooele Army Depot conducts open detonations in the Utah desert:

What’s that boom? How the Tooele Army Depot conducts open detonations in the Utah desert

Camp Williams officials say the base routinely conducts live weapons training, and there may be unexploded ordnance on site, which poses serious hazards. Anyone who needs to enter Camp Williams for a valid reason can coordinate visits here.