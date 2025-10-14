Millcreek bike shop asks for public’s help after $58,000 worth of products stolen

MILLCREEK, Utah — Mike Hanseen, the manager of Hangar 15 Bicycles in Millcreek, was woken up in the middle of the night Saturday with news no one wants to hear.

“I got a call from Unified Police Department of the Millcreek precinct, telling me I was broken into,” he said, "I drove up here, found the broken glass, identified the bikes that were missing,” he said.

It was at this moment that Hanseen realized how serious the damage was.

“Five e-bikes, one analog, approximately $58,000 in lost goods,” he said.

In the surveillance footage, you can see a red truck with a white trailer pull outside the shop just before 3:50 a.m.

Around 4:19 a.m., you can see the individuals crawl through the broken window and drag one of the bikes out.

Just two minutes later, you see them dragging the rest of the bikes outside.

Hanseen said the damage costs more than people think.

“Bikes that have been stolen, they're gone. The loss of income of those bikes not being here, investing in the new versions of those bikes that were stolen…. about $150,000 until those sell,” he said.

Hanseen said it's one of the worst times for this to happen.

“We're coming into the winter; we want to keep all of our employees. They're good employees, and usually those are just free charity hours to our employees, so we have them for the next year. And so it's really, really hard to lose that kind of capital as we're going into our slow season,” Hanseen said.

He added that they’ve been broken into 30 times in the last 30 years.

“This case has two detectives on it because of the value,” Hanseen said.

Hanseen said they do their best not to tempt criminals.

“We put our displays in front of the glass, which is not ideal, because people can't really see in, but it's designed to slow people down that are smashing the glass,” Hanseen said, "It's a learning lesson every year of how to prevent it.”

Now, however, they are hoping the public can help.

“It would be awesome if our customers would get on our Instagram, look at the bikes that have been stolen and just see if they recognize it, if they see it listed on a website for sale, just give us a call, or Unified Police Millcreek precinct,” Hanseen said.

Unified Police told FOX 13 News that they are in the initial stages of the investigation and do not have additional details at this time.