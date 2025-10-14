Victim critically wounded, suspect at large after robbery-turned-shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man was shot and critically wounded in what police said was a robbery in Sandy Monday night.

Sandy Police said the robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. near Main Street Park, located at 8720 S. 90 East. They said there was one suspect and one victim, and the robbery escalated to a shooting.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have not identified the suspect yet, but they believe the suspect and victim may have known each other.

An investigation is underway. Police added that there are witnesses, and they are cooperating.

